'It's quite simple — hit it straight,' says SA's Garrick Higgo

SA golfer Garrick Higgo goes into the $20m Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Thursday with a level of confidence after playing a few practice rounds with two-time major winner Dustin Johnson.

Higgo employed Johnson’s coach, Claude Harmon, at the beginning of the year to help him strengthen his assault on the PGA Tour, where he won his maiden tournament last year.

“It’s quite simple this week — there’re a lot of water hazards, there’s a lot of rough, [so] hit it straight, hit the green, make the putt,” said Higgo, who tees off with countryman Erik van Rooyen and American Ryan Palmer at 7.40am (2.40pm SA time) on Thursday.

“I just started working with Claud Harmon so I’ve been playing a few practice rounds with Dustin Johnson so it’s nice to see, you can kind of learn from how they play the course.

“It doesn’t change from any other golf tournament, you’ve got to do everything pretty well.”

But this tournament, the richest on the circuit where the winner stands to earn $3.6m with the runner-up pocketing $2.18m and the third-placed finisher making $1.38m, has the feel of a major.

“It’s our tournament,” Higgo told SA journalists in a video call on Wednesday.

“It’s our biggest event, it’s the one we all want to win, it means a lot. It’s equal to a major, especially walking around and seeing how everyone’s preparing, it does feel like a major week.”