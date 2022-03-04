Sprint queen Banele Shabangu chuffed with step up to senior ranks

Reigning 100m and 200m SA junior champion Banele Shabangu oozes exuberance as she speaks about her ambition to dominate the domestic athletics tracks and conquer the world.

The Barberton-born teenager, who turns 20 in July, has won everything there is to win in the junior ranks and says she is ready to make the step up after she was promoted to the senior level ahead of the start of what will a busy year for athletics.

“I’m pretty excited but it is not the first time I have been with the seniors. I have experienced running with the seniors since I was a junior, but now I am officially a senior and since they know who I am and I know who they are, it is not going to be that hard for me to adapt,” she said.

Shabangu was speaking on the sidelines of an event hosted by Athletics SA in Rosebank, Johannesburg, where the governing body announced a five-year multimillion-rand broadcast partnership with SuperSport that will see the pay-TV giant televise all aspects of the sport, from track and field to road races, including the iconic Comrades Marathon.