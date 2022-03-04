Moloi delivers on promise to secure TV deal for ASA events

Athletics South Africa (ASA) president James Moloi is on a mission to make sure the athletics mother body's financial woes are over after he secured a lucrative four-year broadcasting deal with SuperSport.

In his manifesto last year, Moloi promised that he and his executive will secure a TV deal to televise live athletics meetings, and they seem to have delivered on their promise.

Coverage of track and field events from primary school, high school, universities, SA championships and Athletics Grand Prix will now be televised on the pay-TV channel.

One of the objectives of the broadcasting deal is for it to help athletes to market themselves and grow to be bigger brands. The financial injection from the deal will also help ASA put behind their reputation of not paying athletes their bonuses after they have won in meetings.

"We are excited because at the end of the day the athletes are going to benefit," said Moloi.

"The money that we are going to get is not our money but the money we are going to use to send athletes all over the world. Most of the time we were battling to pay incentives to athletes.

"If they would break the SA record or world record we couldn't pay them because we didn't have money. At the moment, the money we are going to get, we are going to give the incentive to our athletes that are winning world championships and world records," he said.

Athletes from provincial unions and clubs that are not well financially will also get help from ASA as they do not want to miss athletes with potential talent from juniors to seniors because of financial issues.

"We are going to use the money for accommodation for our athletes for national events. We'll pay for their flights and all of that. We'll subsidise some of our provinces if we see they are battling and can't bring athletes.

"This is the money that we are going to use. At the end of the day, athletes can't suffer because of management. The plan for ASA is to get more sponsors to athletics so that we can cover everybody in ASA," said Moloi.