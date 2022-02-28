Ukrainian athletes urge IOC, IPC to suspend Russia and Belarus

Athletes from Ukraine and other nations have called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to suspend Russia and Belarus and immediately ban their athletes from events.

On Sunday Ukraine's health ministry said 352 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed since Russia's invasion of the country last week. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine, supported by Belarus, is a clear breach of the Olympic and Paralympic Charters — a breach that must be met with strong sanctions," the athletes said in an open letter to IOC president Thomas Bach and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) chief Andrew Parsons.