Beijing offers hi-tech power naps to journalists at the Games

Journalists reporting on the Winter Olympics are being offered the chance to sleep on the job thanks to hi-tech cabins at the Beijing media centre.

The 20 sleep rest cabins, developed by China's Keeson Technology Corp, allow reporters to pop in for a power nap of up to an hour with a simple scan of their mobile phone. The spacious cabins contain the same bed Olympians are sleeping on in the Athletes' Village with the user able to adjust their position and with a remote control or mobile phone.