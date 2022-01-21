India set SA a stiff total in stifling heat at Boland Park

SA were set 288 to win the second ODI and the series against India at Boland Park on Friday.

India reached 287/6 after winning the toss in their stint at the crease in blazing heat.

Global warming denialists may be brought to a different persuasion if they spend an hour or so in Paarl on Friday. After playing in 37ºC heat on Wednesday, the mercury was set to rise to 39ºC on Friday and may partly have influenced India captain KL Rahul's decision to bat first.

Besides, SA had first use of the pitch on Wednesday and their 296/4 appeared out of the tourists' reach for almost the entire duration of the chase.

India's total was built on the back of lusty hitting from Rishabh Pant, who smashed 85 off 71 deliveries.

Rahul played cautiously for 55 off 79 deliveries, while Shardul Thakur, who helped himself to a half-century in a losing cause on Wednesday, again looked at ease on the low and slow surface. He chipped in with 40 off 38 balls.