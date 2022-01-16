Sport

Australian federal court upholds cancellation of Djokovic's Australian visa

By Reuters - 16 January 2022 - 10:05
Novak Djokovic will not get an opportunity to defend his Australian Open and win a record-breaking 21 men's Grand Slam title.
Image: @wimbledon/Twitter

An Australian court upheld a government decision to cancel Novak Djokovic's visa on Sunday, ending the unvaccinated tennis superstar's hopes of winning the Australian Open and racking up a record-breaking 21 men's Grand Slam titles.

Ruling on a case that has gripped Australia and the sporting world for more than a week, a three-judge bench of the Federal Court heard government lawyers arguments that Djokovic's continued presence risked whipping up anti-vaccination sentiment during Australia's worst outbreak of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

A medical exemption that allowed the Serbian tennis world number one to enter the country without being vaccinated had sparked fury in Australia, and became a political issue for Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has to call a federal election before May.

