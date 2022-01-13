Anger over Djokovic visa saga dominates conversations in Australia

Should he stay or should he go? The fate of tennis star Novak Djokovic, who could get kicked out of Australia before he has a chance to defend his Australian Open grand slam title, has caught public imagination in the country like never before.

Australians' love of sport against support for the country's strict border controls, at a time of growing frustration over the government's handling of Covid-19, are fuelling animated conversations in coffee queues, front rooms and virtual workplaces.

Djokovic, the top seed and defending champion, has been included in the draw for the tournament. But Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is weighing exercising discretionary powers to revoke his visa for a second time because the government disputes the superstar's claim to have a medical exemption from the country's Covid-19 vaccination requirements.

“This visa (issue) is so difficult - but he can't stay,” a young women said to the person next to her, the pair gripping coffee cups outside a cafe in Sydney on Thursday.

“How is it possible that an unvaccinated anti-vax tennis player is allowed into the country to ply his trade and wander freely while Australian police, doctors, nurses and many others are being sacked for a similar stance?” read a letter to the Australian newspaper, after a right-wing columnist had complained of Djokovic's “shabby treatment”.

“Double Fault” and “The Joker's Unforced Errors” read the front page headlines in the top-selling tabloids in Sydney and Melbourne.

The Australian Open, which begins on Monday, traditionally dominates summer holiday television viewing in the sports-mad country.

Djokovic was released from immigration detention on Monday by a judge who overturned the government's initial cancellation of his visa on procedural grounds. If he stays, he will play unseeded fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in his opening round match on Monday or Tuesday.

Anger that an unvaccinated Djokovic could be allowed to play was summed up in a leaked video of a private conversation between two television newsreaders that has gone viral.

The Grand Slam champion was sneaky and lying, one said. The other said: “He is going to get away with it”.

Those in the tennis ace's court include some members of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government, like former tennis pro John Alexander, who argued Djokovic should play.

Alexander said in a tweet the immigration minister's powers to cancel a visa, and overrule the court, were not designed to solve “the potential political problem of the day”.