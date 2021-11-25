Sport

Sepeng trains future athletic champions

Trainer has big plans for Sekgodiso and Tshite

By Charles Baloyi - 25 November 2021 - 07:20
Caster Semenya's former coach Samuel Sepeng leading by example as he takes her charge through the laps during a recent training session.
Image: Koketso Mogapi

Samuel Sepeng made his name as the coach of the multi-Olympic 800m medallist Caster Semenya, winning the 2018 SA sports coach of the year award after he coached her to the world title. 

Sepeng parted ways with SA’s most decorated Olympic track and field star a year later, and he embarked on a journey to coach aspiring youngsters.

Sepeng trains SA 800m champions Prudence Sekgodiso and Tshepo Tshite, and has big plans for the two promising middle-distance runners next season.

Sepeng is the younger brother of legendary 800m Olympic silver medallist and  Athletics SA excellence manager Hezekiel Sepeng.

His dream is to produce Commonwealth Games and World Championships medalists next year.

“It has been an up and down year with all sorts of challenges but we made it. Prudence did not compete in the Under-20 World Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, because she tested positive for Covid-19. But she ended her year with a bang when she defended her Tembisa Mile title.

“Tshepo is doing well and working hard for next season. We plan to go and compete at the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships next year,” Sepeng told Sowetan.

“I coach many youngsters that have the potential to go places. Maybe Prudence and Tshepo are the popular ones in our group. We have the potential to surprise and achieve a lot next season," he said.

Sepeng, 34, said he was still learning and he hoped to become a top-achieving coach in the sport.

He is prepared to work hard and help his athletes reach their full potential, and next year could be a big year for him with a hectic schedule.

“There is still a lot that we can achieve and we have many competitions next year to try and improve our performance,” said Sepeng.

