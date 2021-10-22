Tembisa Mile back, but for elite runners only

After one-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Spar Tembisa Mile is back – on October 31.

The popular 1.6km run in the massive Ekurhuleni township will however be a smaller affair as only 60 elite runners had been invited.

Race organiser Donald Mathipa said he and his team did everything possible to ensure that the event becomes a success.

Prominent middle distances runners Ryan Mphahlele, Tshepo Tshite, Nkosinathi Sibiya and Kabelo Mohlosi, to mention a few, are some of the favourites in the men’s race.

"This race is strictly per invitation. We are excited and my wish is to see a a sub-four minute win,” Mathipa told Sowetan yesterday. Mphahlele set the men's course record at 4min 2 sec in 2018.

The women's record of 4:44 (2014) is held by Lebo Phalula-Luthuli set the women's record at 4:44.

Apart from the incentive of R4,000 for the new course records in both men and women races, there is also the hotspot incentive of R500 for the first athlete – male and female – to reach the halfway mark. This meant to encourage efforts for record-breaking runs. But the winners of this prize must finish the race in the top 10.

The total prizemoney for the race is R25,000 and the winners of each race will take home R3,000.

Spar North Rand marketing manager Ralph Rajagopaul said they are delighted to sponsor the event and congratulated Mathipa and his team for working hard behind the scenes.

"Spar and its partners will continue to drive forward in these challenging times while ensuring we put participants and the Thembisa community first by following health and safety policies in the process," said Rajagopaul.

The race venue will be at the Moses Molelekwa Arts Centre, next to Makhulong Stadium, in Thembisa.