Sport

Men's governing ATP to investigate abuse allegations against Zverev

By Reuters - 05 October 2021 - 11:00
Alexander Zverev of Germany has repeatedly denied the allegations and no charges have been brought.
Alexander Zverev of Germany has repeatedly denied the allegations and no charges have been brought.
Image: Srdjan Stevanovic

The ATP has launched an internal investigation into allegations of domestic abuse against German tennis player Alexander Zverev by his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova, the men's tennis governing body said in a statement on Monday.

In an interview with online magazine Slate on Aug. 25, former tennis player Sharypova said that Zverev was emotionally and physically abusive to her during their relationship.

The world number four and Olympic gold medallist has repeatedly denied the allegations and no charges have been brought.

"I have always been in full support of the creation of an ATP domestic violence policy," Zverev said in a statement on Monday.

"Moreover, I welcome the ATP investigation in the matter and have been asking the ATP to initiate an independent investigation for months."

The 24-year-old Zverev has "categorically and unequivocally" denied having abused Sharypova and said on Aug. 27 that his lawyers had initiated legal action against the author of the allegations.

Slate issued a statement saying it stood by its "fair and accurate reporting".

The ATP said an internal investigation is "currently underway" into the allegations concerning Zverev at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai in 2019.

"The allegations raised against Alexander Zverev are serious and we have a responsibility to address them," ATP Chief Executive Massimo Calvelli said in a statement.

"We hope our investigation will allow us to establish the facts and determine appropriate follow-up action. We understand Zverev welcomes our investigation and acknowledge that he has denied all allegations."

The ATP also said it had received the report of an independent review it commissioned earlier in 2021 covering topics including the prevention, reporting and investigation of abuse as well as disciplinary measures.

Reuters has not seen the report.

"As an organisation we recognise the need to be doing more to ensure everyone involved in professional tennis feels safe and protected," the ATP's Calvelli said.

SA sensation Lloyd Harris sees change of guard from Federer, Djokovic and Nadal

SA tennis sensation Lloyd Harris believes that the almost two decades-long dominance of the ‘Big Three’ of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Rising star Lloyd Harris commits to SA's Davis Cup team

Rising South African tennis star Lloyd Harris has confirmed his commitment to playing for his country in the Davis Cup despite his increasingly ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

After falling short, Zverev tips hat to 'mentally best' Djokovic

German Alexander Zverev said he was satisfied with the fight he displayed during his five-set loss to Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open, wishing he had ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling