DeChambeau to face Garcia in Sunday's singles as US close on Ryder Cup win

American Bryson DeChambeau will face Spain's Sergio Garcia in the singles competition on Sunday, while Olympic champion Xander Schauffele will face four-time major winner Rory McIlroy as the United States require just 3-1/2 points on the final day to secure the Ryder Cup.

The US will enter the final session with a commanding 11-5 lead over holders Europe after they delivered another day of domination at wind-whipped Whistling Straits on Saturday.

Europe will need to produce a historic comeback if they are to win the 9 points required to retain the trophy.

Ryder Cup rookie Scottie Scheffler will face world number one Jon Rahm in Sunday's singles, while world number three Collin Morikawa will go up against Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay will face Shane Lowry.

World number two Dustin Johnson will face Paul Casey, followed by Brooks Koepka taking on Bernd Wiesberger and Tony Finau playing against Ian Poulter.

American Justin Thomas will take on Britain's Tyrrell Hatton, Harris English will face Lee Westwood followed by Jordan Spieth facing Tommy Fleetwood.

Daniel Berger is the last pair out going against Matt Fitzpatrick.

If the US win the Ryder Cup on Sunday, it would mark just the second time in six Ryder Cups and third in the last 10 that the Americans have won the title.