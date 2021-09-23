How to get the DStv app for some serious sporting action this weekend

DStv customers on a Compact, Access or Family package and big into their sports are in for a treat this long weekend. From Friday, September 24 until Sunday, September 26 2021, select SuperSport channels will be available on these packages when using the DStv app.

Download the DStv app, link it to your DStv account, and settle in to stream some serious sporting action this open weekend.

What sport is on DStv this weekend?

From football to cricket to Formula 1, there’s plenty of sport to keep you entertained. Footie fans, tune into EPL Live for an action-packed weekend. On Saturday, Chelsea will go head to head with Man City at 1.20pm, and on Sunday, Arsenal takes on Tottenham Hotspur at 5.20pm.

If you love cricket, the Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings at the Indian Premier League T20 at 3.50pm on ACT Live. And if you’re all about motorsports, you can stream the Russian F1 Grand Prix on Sunday from 2.05pm, on MSP Live.

How to download the DStv app

To enjoy access to SuperSport this weekend, all you need to do is:

Sign up for DStv streaming at now.dstv.com . Fill in an email address, mobile number and choose a strong password. Click Create an Account. Fill in the DStv account holder’s ID number, DStv smart card number, or DStv customer number. Check your inbox for a confirmation email. Download the iOS or Android app on the device you want to stream DStv on. Log in and start watching!

*SuperSport Grandstand and SuperSport Rugby is excluded from the open weekend.

This article was paid for by DStv.