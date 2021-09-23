Cross-country win lifts Molotsane’s morale in Grand Prix

Fresh from winning the SA cross-country title last weekend, prominent roadrunner Kesa Molotsane is now shifting her focus towards the Spar Grand Prix 10km series.

The fourth leg of series will be staged tomorrow at the Agricultural Research Council farm in Irene, Tshwane.

Ethiopian Tadu Nare of Nedbank Running Club leads the Grand Prix with 75 points after winning all the first three races of the series, and she is the favourite to win again tomorrow.

Fortune Chidzivo of Retail Capital Running Club is second with 64 points, while Molotsane and her Murray & Roberts Running Club teammate Cian Olknow are level in third place with 62 points.

The competition has reached its halfway stage with three more races to go, and Molotsane refuses to throw in the towel.

“I feel humbled to add another national title behind my name. It has been a challenging season, and I am happy to have won it. I will use this race as a stepping stone to win the Grand Prix title. I wanted to test my knee after I got injured, and I hope that I will complete the remaining three Grand Prix races. I want to use this race as a confidence booster for the race in Tshwane,” Molotsane told Sowetan yesterday.

“We still have a few races to go, and I am hoping and praying for the best. The title is still up for grabs.”

Molotsane has every reason to feel buoyant after her heroics in the ASA Cross-Country Championships last week. She dug deep to win the women’s senior 10km race at Amanzimtoti, south of Durban on Sunday, in clocked 37:19 to.

She has finished fourth, second and 10th in her first three Spar Women's Challenge races – in Pietermaritzburg, Cape Town and Durban.