Sport

World cross country championships postponed to 2023 due to COVID restrictions

By Reuters - 15 September 2021 - 11:10
A pedestrian crosses a street at sunset in the city centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia on September 14, 2021. Australia has some of the tightest restrictions in the world aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.
A pedestrian crosses a street at sunset in the city centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia on September 14, 2021. Australia has some of the tightest restrictions in the world aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.
Image: Loren Elliott\Reuters

Next year's world cross country championships have been pushed back to 2023 due to Covid-19 travel restrictions in Australia, governing body World Athletics said on Wednesday.

Australia has some of the tightest restrictions in the world aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, including limiting the number of arrivals and imposing a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine on those entering the country.

World Athletics and the local organising committee for the championships said in a statement that the quarantine requirements were "not practical for a one-day event".

The championships, which had been scheduled for Feb. 19 in Bathurst, New South Wales, would now take place on Feb. 18, 2023 at the same venue.

How Covid-19 shattered teen’s world champs dream

Covid-19 left teenage middle-distance star Prudence Sekgodiso heartbroken at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, as she ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Team SA name strong tennis quartet for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) have unveiled a strong team to take part at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in Japan.
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...