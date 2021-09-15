World cross country championships postponed to 2023 due to COVID restrictions

Australia has some of the tightest restrictions in the world aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, including limiting the number of arrivals and imposing a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine on those entering the country.

World Athletics and the local organising committee for the championships said in a statement that the quarantine requirements were "not practical for a one-day event".

The championships, which had been scheduled for Feb. 19 in Bathurst, New South Wales, would now take place on Feb. 18, 2023 at the same venue.