Joburg Squash ready to face favourites SA Country Districts

A week of high-octane squash is on the menu when SA’s leading players clash in Gqeberha from September 13-17 to battle it out for the prestigious Jarvis and Kaplan Cups at the Growthpoint Interprovincial.

Joburg Squash (formerly known as Gauteng), with SA National champion Christo Potgieter at the helm, will be primed to defend the Jarvis Cup men’s title, while SA Country Districts women, led by Lizelle Muller, will be chasing a hat-trick of Kaplan Cup women’s titles.

Sheldon Erasmus, Joburg Squash IPT convener and a member of the Jarvis team, said they had no doubt the race for the title would go down to the wire.

“It looks like another tough week and on paper, you would have to say that SA Country Districts are the favourites,” he said.

“They do have a lot of depth but we all know that at the Growthpoint Interprovincial anything can happen at any time, so the message to our team is to stay in the moment and not get ahead of ourselves.

“We have respect for all the teams in the tournament and will focus only on who our next opponents are.”

SACD were the men’s champions in 2019 and only lost out in the final in Pretoria last year when Devon Hendrikse registered a dramatic win over Dewald van Niekerk in the last tie of the match.

Van Niekerk, along with elder brother Rudi, will be looking to rectify that this year and will get strong support from the talented Tristen Worth, from East London, and the experienced Jimmy Schlebusch.