Sport

Phora gives back to his home community via coaching clinics

Olympian mentors kids in Mamelodi

By Charles Baloyi - 07 September 2021 - 08:20
Thapelo Phora of Team South Africa competes in the Men's 4x400 metres.
Thapelo Phora of Team South Africa competes in the Men's 4x400 metres.
Image: Cameron Spencer

Olympian Thapelo Phora is ploughing back to his community by conducting coaching clinics for children in his hometown of Mamelodi.

Phora, 29, made his debut at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, in July, and he is back to give back to his community.

The 2018 African 400m silver medalist has identified a gap in his community, and he is eager to teach the kids what he has learned in the sport.

On Sunday, he started his first clinics with the kids in Mamelodi, and it turned to be a success as many children attended.

“I received a hero’s welcome in Mamelodi when I returned from the Olympics Games, and I decided that every Sunday at 4pm I have to take the children to the training grounds to teach athletics skills. I shared my experience with them how I started and what I achieved in the sport,” Phora told Sowetan yesterday.

Phora participated in the 400m and 4x400m relay at his first Olympics, and he learned valuable lessons there. He finished fifth in the 400m heats clocking 45.83 to drop out of the competition. In the relay, he finished in seventh place in 3:01:18 with Lythe Pillay, Zakiti Nene, and Ranti Dikgale.

“I learned a lot in Tokyo. I want to work hard to qualify for the World Championships in the USA and the Commonwealth Games in England next year,” said Phora.

For the time being, Phora’s focus is on the kids, and he wants to see them off the streets to chase their dream as he did.

His mother and grandmother taught him to never give up, and he wants the kids to reach for their dreams.

“I grew up without the presence of my father. I want to convince and inspire the kids that dreams come true. My mother cooked rice and mince for them to enjoy. I told them that recovery is vital in sport. I hope to get sponsors from supermarkets. These kids come from disadvantaged backgrounds and do not have running gear. On Sundays, I will take them to the sports fields to teach them the drills and techniques about the sport,” added Phora.

‘I’m not far from my very best’ — former Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk

Despite his disappointing showing in Tokyo last month, former Olympic and World 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk insists he is not far from reaching ...
Sport
4 days ago

Day 11 wrap of the Paralympics: Team SA bids farewell to stalwarts and gives glimpses of the future

As the SA Paralympic team rolled, ran, jumped and threw themselves into what was all but the last day of competition of the Tokyo Games, they bade ...
Sport
2 days ago

Ethiopia’s Tadu Nare favourite in Spar Grand Prix 10km race in Cape Town

Ethiopian middle and long distance runner Tadu Nare of Nedbank will be the athlete to beat in the Cape Town leg of the Spar Grand Prix 10km race at ...
Sport
4 days ago

Van Zyl to miss two more Spar races due to injury

SA long-distance sensation Irvette van Zyl has given up on her hopes of winning this year's Spar Grand Prix 10km Series.
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy