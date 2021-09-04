'Everyone suddenly is against me': Tsitsipas defiant on U.S. Open exit

World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas was defiant as his Grand Slam hopes evaporated on Friday, saying "everyone suddenly is against me" and insisting he was innocent of wrongdoing in a bitter saga over bathroom breaks at the U.S. Open.

The Greek unwillingly assumed the role of tournament villain at Flushing Meadows when Briton Andy Murray accused him of cheating over a lengthy trip to the bathroom at a critical point in their first-round match.

"I feel it influenced the outcome of the match," Murray said of the nearly eight-minute break, although Tsitsipas insisted he had not broken any rules.

He again retreated to the locker room for more than seven minutes two days later after opponent Adrian Mannarino won a third-set tiebreak in the second round.

Tsitsipas won the affair in four sets but lost what affection he had left from the crowd, as spectators jeered him over the move.

The debate over toilet breaks finally closed out in dramatic fashion as 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz handed Tsitsipas a shock defeat in five sets and the rowdy New York crowd again booed him for stepping into the locker room at a crucial point in the match.