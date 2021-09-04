Ethiopia's Nare dominates Spar race in Cape Town

Ethiopian runner Tadu Nare cruised to another victory in the Spar women's 10km challenge second leg in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

The 20-year old won in a time of 31:24 as she dominated the race from start to finish. Kesa Molotsane finished second in 34: 05, while Cian Oldknow came third in 34: 11.

The victory in Cape Town was Nare's second after she clinched the first leg in Pietermaritzburg two weeks ago, with 32: 22 minutes.

Although she managed to improve her time in the Mother City with more than a minute, Nare feels she should have ran faster, but lost some pace between the second and third kilometres.

“I was still cold and lost time between those kilometres, and I could have ran faster than this if it wasn't for that,” She told the media after the race.

The victory earned her another 25 points in the Grand Prix table and she would want to continue with her early dominance in the third leg in Durban next Saturday.

Molotsane, who finished second was content with her performance as she only planned to maintain the fourth place she achieved in Pietermaritzburg two weeks ago.

“Coming here was a bit tougher, I didn't train last week as I was busy with physio because of my knee and calf injuries, so I was aiming for top four and things came out this way,” Molotsane said.

“I'm happy to be on the podium again. I knew from the start that this would be a slow pace.”