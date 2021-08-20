Stellenbosch FC new kit represents all communities
Stellenbosch FC have launched their new home and away kits, maintaining the club’s traditional colours although there is a slight deviation from the previous one.
The Western Cape-based club revealed the inspiration behind their new 2021/22 DSTv Premiership season jersey design, explaining the features and design.
In a statement, Stellies said that the new jersey represents all communities, no matter their demographics and no matter their background.
CEO of SFC and Stellenbosch Academy of Sport (SAS) Rob Benadie says: "I believe Stellenbosch FC has a world class partner in Le Coq Sportif and of course our kit for this season is once again going to turn heads.
"This kit was made for everyone to enjoy! It’s great to have a partnership with LCS that stretches beyond our playing kit and apparel - with both companies striving to uplift the youth and make a positive difference in the communities we operate."
Stellenbosch FC will visit Orlando Pirates in a DStv Premiership match at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is at 3:00 pm CAT.