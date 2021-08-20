Stellenbosch FC new kit represents all communities

Stellenbosch FC have launched their new home and away kits, maintaining the club’s traditional colours although there is a slight deviation from the previous one.

The Western Cape-based club revealed the inspiration behind their new 2021/22 DSTv Premiership season jersey design, explaining the features and design.

In a statement, Stellies said that the new jersey represents all communities, no matter their demographics and no matter their background.

CEO of SFC and Stellenbosch Academy of Sport (SAS) Rob Benadie says: "I believe Stellenbosch FC has a world class partner in Le Coq Sportif and of course our kit for this season is once again going to turn heads.