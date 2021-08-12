Netball Proteas to take on Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago in the Caribbean

Netball SA (NSA) have confirmed that the Proteas will play in the Margaret Beckford Sunshine Series against hosts Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago between October 10 and 23.

Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst has selected a strong 16-member squad for the tour to be captained by Bongiwe Msomi in the matches against the fourth-ranked Jamaica, and minnows Trinidad and Tobago.

The team was selected during the training camp that concludes in Rustenburg on Friday where a number of younger and inexperienced players with the President’s XII and Baby Proteas (U21) were given opportunities.

The last time SA took to court was in March when they played in the Spar Tri-Nations Challenge against Uganda and Namibia in Cape Town, which they won comfortably.

“This training camp has been an exciting one for us,” Badenhorst said.

“It was the first time that I could spend some time with the players in training before going into trials and selections. I am honestly happy with the performance of the players. It is always great to have a balance of both new and experienced players in camp and we were also able to give some of the younger players a bit of a run.

“We are looking forward to a great series in Jamaica and getting more game time for some of the players, especially at this level. We need these types of games and competitions ahead of the Commonwealth Games and World Cup. We will use every playing opportunity to build our team and make sure that we achieve our podium finish goal in 2023,” added Badenhorst.