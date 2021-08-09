Erik van Rooyen earns Barracuda title for first PGA Tour win

South Africa's Erik van Rooyen birdied two of the last three holes at the Barracuda Championship at Truckee, in California, to emerge with his first career PGA Tour win.

Van Rooyen carded a plus-16 in the final round at Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Course, leaving him at plus-50 in the event's Modified Stableford scoring system.

Andrew Putnam wound up in second place at plus-45 and Scott Piercy took third at plus-44, both shooting plus-11 in the fourth round.

Third-round leader Adam Schenk came in fourth at plus-43 after a plus-5.

Brandon Hagy rounded out the top five at plus-41 following the second-best round of the day, a plus-18.

Van Rooyen said of winning on the US-based tour for the first time, according to the Reno Gazette Journal, "It's everybody's dream to play here. And if you look at my career, started out in South Africa, won there. Won on Challenge Tour Europe. And now here, I'm over the moon."