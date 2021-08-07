Sport

Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica wins silver medal

By Reuters - 07 August 2021 - 15:44
Silver medallist and rock star Bruce Springsteen' daughter Jessica celebrates.
Silver medallist and rock star Bruce Springsteen' daughter Jessica celebrates.
Image: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Jessica Springsteen, daughter of singer Bruce Springsteen, made her first Olympics count by bagging a silver medal in the team show jumping on Saturday alongside her former trainer, Olympic veteran Laura Kraut, and McLain Ward.

The two women 29 and 55 years old respectively, cajoled each other and giggled after it emerged they had won a medal, clearly having the time of their lives.

"It was wild," Springsteen said about going into the jump-off for gold with Sweden, who eventually won on time as both teams rode spotless clear rounds.

"I FaceTimed them (the family) really quickly... they were all screaming. I don't think we understood a word that anyone was saying, lots of yelling. All smiles, I just saw their Team USA gear. There was lots of shouting," she said grinning.

Springsteen started training with Kraut, who won team gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics with Ward, when she was 18 years old.

"She brought me to this level," Springsteen said, with Kraut adding that they were "like family".

"Listen, this girl needed no help," said Kraut. "She had talent from the word go and all you had to do was give her encouragement and a little bit of direction and she could do anything.

"It's no surprise or shock to me that she is here tonight," Kraut added, with Springsteen, all smiles, whispering, "Thank you".

We need to sell more SA stories to the world other than Mandela and crime

Country has potential to turn the arts into thriving industry that will also project a more positive image
Opinion
2 years ago

Ringo Starr cancels North Carolina gig over 'bathroom law'

Ringo Starr has followed in the footsteps of Bruce Springsteen by calling off his concert in North Carolina over the anti-gay ''bathroom law''. The ...
Entertainment
5 years ago

Let's face it, SA is now Has-BeenVille

About a month ago I wrote a story announcing the news of US R&B sensations Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and Toni Braxton coming to South Africa and I ...
Entertainment
5 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting