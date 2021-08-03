Schoenmaker a golden ray of sunshine for SA

Olympic 200m breaststroke golden girl Tatjana Schoenmaker arrived back in SA yesterday, smiling and waving as she emerged from the international arrivals terminal at OR Tambo International airport.

The 24-year-old Johannesburg-born swimmer won SA’s first gold meal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in a world record time of 2min:18.95secs to beat the previous record of 2:19.11 that was set by Denmark’s Rikke Moller Pedersen eight years ago.

The University of Pretoria student also won the silver medal in the 100m breaststroke.

Schoenmaker was accompanied by her coach Rocco Meiring and was received by minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa, SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) vice-president Lwandile Simelane and parents Rene and Renske.

The swimming sensation said she was glad she could put smiles on SA faces to uplift them during a difficult pandemic period and civil unrest in the country.

“I feel like it has not sunk in but now it has after seeing all these people. It just makes the moment really special,” said Schoenmaker.

“If my achievement can give that little bit of hope to someone out there during these difficult times, if that is everything I needed to do, then I have achieved so much.”

Coach Meiring said the swimmer’s achievement is just reward for the work she put in over the past five years.

Meiring said he has never seen a more dedicated athlete in the three decades he has been coaching.

“I don’t think I’ve ever put anybody through hell like I did with Tatjana in my 30 years of coaching,” said the ecstatic coach.

“It has been five years of hell for her and I felt terrible watching her [being] put her through that.

“The standard was very high and people are going to even be better and faster in Paris.”

Meiring described his swimming sensation as a soldier. He said he only had to do so much but that it was Schoenmaker’s talent that eventually saw her through.

“You can coach somebody up to a certain point. She has been blessed by God with exceptional talent and ability.”

Minister Mthethwa showered Schoenmaker with praises and thanked the swimmer for carrying the hopes of the nation on her small shoulders.

“Your dad told me that they are busy with the braai now, they are ready waiting at home.

“In this troubled times for our nation, you rose to the occasion. The whole of government is congratulating you and the family.

“This is not just an ordinary win. You have set the standard and record for the whole world. Anybody will be following in your footsteps.”

Simelane said Schoenmaker will be celebrated by generations to come.

“We will celebrate you forever. It is an honour for us as Sascoc to receive you.”

Swimming SA (SSA) president Allan Fritz said swimming – a code that has always delivered the golden goods for Team SA – needs more sponsors to come on board help it get more medal in Paris in three years' time.

“We would like to make a plea. We need to put weight behind our athletes. We need more sponsors from corporate SA to make the athletes' dreams come true.”

Schoenmaker has already received a call from President Cyril Ramaphosa while she was still in Tokyo to congratulate her.