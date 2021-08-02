Wayde wants to cheer Mzansi with medal

Olympic record holder Wayde van Niekerk booked his place in today’s 400m semifinals to keep his dream of win-back-to-back Olympic medals alive.

The 29-year-old secured a third-place finish in the 400m heat four when he clocked 45.25 seconds at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, yesterday.

He left it late when he qualified for the Olympic Games with two weeks to go in Madrid, Spain, but is growing in confidence in Tokyo.

He kept his hopes of defending his Olympic title alive when he secured a place in the semifinals and said that he is slowly growing in confidence.

Van Niekerk will feature in the semifinals today (Monday) at 1.05pm SA time. He won gold in the 400m at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He said he was a little bit nervous in his first international race after his two-year injury layoff.

“It was a great race for me. I was a little bit nervous before the race. I had a good 200m and shut down a bit too soon. I am slowly regaining my confidence. I am in the semifinals, and that is what matters at the moment,” said a relieved Van Niekerk.

The two-time SA sports star of the year said he wants to make up for lost time at the Games. “I feel positive, and I feel good at the moment. I got the top three, and that is what is important now. It has been a difficult two years battling with injury.”

The former varsity athletics star said he wants to get to the final and win a medal for his country. He said the situation of the Covid-19 back at home was difficult for all South Africans, and he wants to give them something to celebrate.

“My country is going through so much right now. There is so much stress and disappointment going on right now. I will do my best to be a shining light and fight through my setback and injuries and do a positive thing for the rest of the country.”

Anthony Zambrano of Colombia won the round four heat, stopping the clock at 44.87, while Steven Solomon of Australia finished in second place at 44.94. Van Niekerk was eyeing second place, but settled for third place.

“I was aiming for the top two, and it did not happen. But I am still in the Games and still have a chance to win a medal,” Van Niekerk added.