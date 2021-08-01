Sport

Akani Simbine scrapes into 100m final at Tokyo Games

01 August 2021 - 13:07
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Akani Simbine in the 100m heats at the Tokyo Olympics
Akani Simbine in the 100m heats at the Tokyo Olympics
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Akani Simbine will shoot it out for the title of world’s fastest man later on Sunday afternoon after qualifying in the semifinals.

He clocked 9.90 sec to finish fourth in the third heat, behind China’s Bingtian Su (9.83), American Ronnie Baker (9.83) and Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs (9.84). 

The rest of the field will be Americans Fred Kerley (9.96) and Trayvon Bromell (10.00), Canadian Andre De Grasse (9.98), Zharnel Hughes (9.98) and Nigerian Enoch Adegoke (10.00),

Gift Leotlela was fourth in the first semifinal, clocking 10.03 before he went down with what looked like a hamstring injury.

And Shaun Maswanganyi was sixth in the second semifinal in 10.10.

