Russia emboldened to continue cheating, says USADA chief

As accusations of Russian doping surfaced at the Tokyo Olympics pool the head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) dove in on Saturday coming to the defence of American swimmer Ryan Murphy for suggesting some of his rivals were drug cheats.

After losing the second of his 2016 Rio Olympic backstroke titles to Russian Evgeny Rylov on Friday an unhappy Murphy hinted doping had played a part in his demise.

Murphy later walked back his comments saying they were not directed specifically at his Russian rivals but at the sport which he said still has a big doping problem.

The Russian Olympic Committee hit back on Twitter labelling U.S. complaints as nothing more than sour grapes, prompting a fiery response from USADA chief Travis Tygart.

"The Russian state and sport officials put the dark cloud over themselves and in the process, tragically, pushed their athletes out in the storm," fumed Tygart in an email to Reuters.

"Now these officials want to continue to lie, deny and attack those with the courage to stand up to their deceit and blatant disregard for the rules and the truth.

"That’s fine because we all know if you cheat, you have no problem lying about your cheating."