An equally excited Schoenmaker described to Mthethwa how‚ at the end of the race on Friday she at first only registered that she had a good time‚ and only on closer inspection realised it was a world record.

“I just focused on my own race‚ I just wanted to try to get close to my times as possible so that even if it [the world record] didn’t happen I would be happy with my times that I had swum‚” she said.

“The other girl in the outside was going really fast and in the last turn we looked at each other under water and‚ were were like‚ ‘OK‚ now it’s the last 50m and we have to give it everything’.

“I was lucky because just before I touched the wall I saw that I was in front. So I didn’t even look back to the board yet‚ because it was so amazing and I knew that I had won.

“And then the first time I looked at at my times I saw 2:19‚ and I was very happy with that because I got into my time. And then you can obviously see my reaction when I looked again and I realise that wasn’t [just] my time. So‚ ja‚ I was very happy.”

Mthethwa told Schoenmaker made the whole country will be waiting for her when she comes back to SA.