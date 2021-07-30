Olympic gold medal and world record for Tatjana Schoenmaker

Tatjana Schoenmaker scooped SA’s first gold medal of the Tokyo Games as she won the women’s 200m breaststroke in a world record on Friday morning.

Schoenmaker screamed with delight when she caught sight of her 2min 18.95sec mark, the first individual world record of this gala. Then she wept with joy as she was congratulated by the American silver and bronze medallists, Lilly King and Annie Lazor, and her fifth-placed Tuks teammate Kaylene Corbett.

King, in lane two, attacked the race early on and had the lead at the halfway mark, but Schoenmaker remained steadfast in executing her strategy, reeling in the American on the third lap and then pushing for the win and dipping under 2:19.00 for the first time in history.

The 24-year-old South African smashed the 2:19.11 world record held by Denmark’s Rikke Moller Pedersen since 2013. Not bad for a swimmer who missed qualifying for the 2016 Rio Olympics by one-hundredth of a second.

King was second in 2:19.92 and Lazor third in 2:20.84. Sixteen-year-old Russian Evgenila Chikunova was fourth in 2:20.88.

Corbett, fourth-quickest in the heats and semifinals, was fifth in a 2:22.06 personal best.