Tennis SA nets three international tournaments

Tennis SA (TSA) will host back-to-back tournaments to grant the youngsters an opportunity to play for ranking points and prize money against some of the best opponents in the world.

There will be a feast of tennis in September when TSA hosts the Jozi Open, the SA Spring Open and the Tuks International tournament in Johannesburg and Pretoria for three weeks.

The series will open with two tournaments in September, with the Jozi Open and the SA Spring Open, each carrying prize money of $25,000 (R365,000) for both men and women. The Jozi Open will take place on September 13 at Marks Park Sports Club in Emmarentia.

The SA Spring Open, Combined Event, and Wheelchair Tennis Grade II will play at Ellis Park, Johannesburg.

The Tuks International – Combined Event will play at the University of Pretoria from September 27 to October 3.

The event carries prize money for $25,000 (R365 000) for both men and women.

The Spring Open tournament will also accommodate the Wheelchair Tennis grade II event with prize money of $22,000 (R326,000) for both genders and quads combined.

TSA CEO Richard Glover could not contain his excitement as he welcomed the great news.

“We are delighted to see the return of international tennis in South Africa after a pandemic-enforced delay. The three back-to-back weeks of $25,000 prize money events will attract an exciting mix of both local and international players,” said Glover.

TSA announced that it would host the Junior Grade A event, the Samaai Junior Open, in Cape Town next month. The good news keeps on coming for tennis lovers and they will enjoy the series later in the year.