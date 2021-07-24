Kenyan sprinters looking to change perceptions

Two Kenyan 100 metre runners breaking new ground at the Tokyo Olympics are hoping to change perceptions that the country, known for its dominance in middle and long-distance running, cannot challenge for medals in the sprints.

Ferdinand Omanyala and Mark Otieno believe they can spring a surprise in a race that is the most open for many years after the retirement of Usain Bolt.

Kenya's distance pedigree is second to none but this will be the first time the country has competitors in the 100metres, according to Bernard Ouma, a coach with Team Kenya.

"Most of the people in the world don't believe that Kenyans can sprint, but we are changing that slowly," said Omanyala, who holds the national record with 10.01s and qualified at the Kenyan Olympic trials last month.

"It's not only for the Jamaicans and the USA, they are not made of steel, they don't use petrol. It's just in the mind. Change the mind and everything changes," he added.

Omanyala's route to Tokyo has not been a smooth one, however.