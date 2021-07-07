Rules for intersex athletes similar to apartheid, says Cameroon minister-counsellor

World Athletics is discriminating against women with intersex variations by requiring them to reduce high testosterone levels to participate in the female category and the rules are similar to apartheid, a Cameroon minister-counsellor said on Wednesday.

Come Damien Georges Awoumou, minister-counsellor at the Cameroon mission to the United Nations, made the comments on behalf of the African group of countries at a special debate on sports and human rights held at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Namibian athletes Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi were withdrawn last week from the 400m event at the Olympic Games after tests revealed their natural testosterone levels were too high.

"We are witnessing a situation where the IAAF (World Athletics) through these regulations is using sports to discriminate against women with intersex variations and to reinforce harmful gender stereotypes," Awoumou said.

"The majority of athletes affected by the regulations are from the global south and for Africa these regulations remind us of the difficult and dark past of racial segregation.