Sport

AGN can't wait any longer to use their refurbished venue

Pilditch awaits certification from Monaco, says Tshwane

By Charles Baloyi - 06 July 2021 - 09:28
Amantle Montsho of Botswana wins the 400m race during the ASA Athletix Invitational Meet powered by AVANTI at Ruimsig Athletics Stadium on March 23, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Amantle Montsho of Botswana wins the 400m race during the ASA Athletix Invitational Meet powered by AVANTI at Ruimsig Athletics Stadium on March 23, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

The Athletics Gauteng North (AGN) spent lots of money to hire athletics venues despite the multi-million rand upgrade at the Pilditch Stadium, the home of Tshwane athletics.

In April, the University of Pretoria replaced the Pilditch Stadium as the host of the SA Senior Track and Field Championships at the last minute. The Olympic Games' three-day training camp also moved to other venues because of the unavailability of Pilditch.

AGN president, Hendrick Mokganyetsi, said they were taken aback that they can't access their stadium work after work on it was completed.

“It cost us lots of money to hire venues for the athletics season. We thought that we could have access to the new-look Pilditch Stadium. We had to look at other options to host our league meetings, regional and SA championships. Nothing has changed, and we are still waiting for the City of Tshwane to hand over the facility to us," Mokganyetsi said.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said they are waiting for the certificate of grading from World Athletics, the sport's controlling body based in Monaco.

"The City of Tshwane has not yet opened the stadium for any sport or recreational activity due to the outstanding World Athletics certificate. The said certificate will certify the international grading status of the stadium. The mayor will officially open the stadium for use when we get the green light from the world athletics governing body," Mashigo stated.

