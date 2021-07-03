Hamilton signs on for two more years at Mercedes F1 team

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be staying in Formula One for the next two years at least after he and Mercedes announced a contract extension on Saturday.

The new deal covers 2022 and 2023.

"I'm excited we're going to continue our partnership for two more years. We've accomplished so much together but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the track," said the Briton, 36, at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013 as replacement for retired seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, was out of contract at the end of this season after agreeing a one-year deal only in February.

"I have always said that as long as Lewis still possesses the fire for racing, he can continue as long as he wants," commented team boss and shareholder Toto Wolff.

Hamilton is the sport's most successful driver of all time, with 98 wins and 100 pole positions, and Mercedes had said they did not want to leave it so late again.

"I’m incredibly proud and grateful of how Mercedes has supported me in my drive to improve diversity and equality in our sport," said Hamilton, the sport's only Black driver, who has used his platform to campaign for social justice.