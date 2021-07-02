Injury robs Magakwe of golden Olympic opportunity

SA sprint ace Simon Magakwe will go down as one of the most successful sprinters in the country after winning eight national titles.

However, he never represented his country at the Olympic Games, and that will go down as one of the saddest moments in this career...