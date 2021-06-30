Wayde, Akani, Ruswahl win in Lucerne

Wayde van Niekerk produced a strong run in the second half as he returned to winning ways in the 400m in a wet Lucerne on Tuesday night.

The Olympic champion and owner of the 43.03 sec world record stormed into the lead going into the final bend and he never let up before crossing the line in 44.87.

It was slower than the 44.56 he clocked earlier this month to secure his qualification for the Tokyo Olympics. He finished second in that race, but in Switzerland he was untouchable, though there was nobody to push him hard, with Irishman Christopher O’Donnell finishing second in 45.55.

Still, he’ll need to be tested before the Tokyo Olympics.

Van Niekerk’s compatriots Zakhiti Nene and Lythe Pillay ended fifth and sixth.