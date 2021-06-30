Sport

Wayde, Akani, Ruswahl win in Lucerne

By David Isaacson - 30 June 2021 - 06:41
Wayde van Niekerk won the 400m in Lucerne. File photo
Wayde van Niekerk won the 400m in Lucerne. File photo
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Wayde van Niekerk produced a strong run in the second half as he returned to winning ways in the 400m in a wet Lucerne on Tuesday night.

The Olympic champion and owner of the 43.03 sec world record stormed into the lead going into the final bend and he never let up before crossing the line in 44.87.

It was slower than the 44.56 he clocked earlier this month to secure his qualification for the Tokyo Olympics. He finished second in that race, but in Switzerland he was untouchable, though there was nobody to push him hard, with Irishman Christopher O’Donnell finishing second in 45.55.

Still, he’ll need to be tested before the Tokyo Olympics.

Van Niekerk’s compatriots Zakhiti Nene and Lythe Pillay ended fifth and sixth.

Precious qualifies for Tokyo by car lights in dramatic Durban race

Precious Mashele qualified for next month’s Tokyo Olympics in dramatic fashion in the men’s 5,000m in Durban on Tuesday night, clocking 13min ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Akani Simbine and Thando Dlodlo went one-two in the men’s 100m, but it wasn’t a performance that Simbine would be happy with.

Dlodlo, a member of SA’s 4x100m relay team, delivered a 10.20 sec season’s best in wet conditions to show that he is returning to form.

But Simbine struggled with his start — possibly being put off by a false start earlier — before hitting the gas late in the race to win in 10.11.

The weather wasn’t suited to fast times, but Simbine will be looking for a confidence-boosting 9.8 before heading into the Tokyo Games.

Ruswahl Samaai saved his best for last as he clinched victory in the long jump on his final sixth attempt, landing on 8.06m.

He was the only competitor to clear 8m on the night, with Emiliano Lasa of Uruguay second on 7.90m and Cuban Lester Alcides Lescay Gay third on 7.83m.

Six medal contenders named in second Olympic team announcement

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos, Lawrence Brittain and John Smith headlined the second batch of 69 athletes added to the Tokyo-bound Team SA on ...
Sport
4 days ago

Sascoc to name two Olympic flag bearers

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) is set to announce two Olympic flag bearers for the first time in the history of the sport.
Sport
4 days ago

'Why can't Caster compete?’ - Social media questions transgender athlete competing in Olympics

SA Olympic champion Caster Semenya is trending on social media alongside New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard.
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...