Clinical Novak Djokovic glides past Kevin Anderson into third round

By Reuters - 30 June 2021 - 18:22
The last time Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson met at Wimbledon was in the 2018 final as shown in this file photo.
Image: @Wimbledon/Twitter

Top seed Novak Djokovic clinically dispatched big-serving South African Kevin Anderson 6-3 6-3 6-3 on Wednesday to glide ominously into the Wimbledon third round.

Defending champion Djokovic, bidding for a sixth Wimbledon and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, was imperious during a grasscourt masterclass on Centre Court.

In a repeat of the 2018 final, the Serbian broke Anderson's serve once in each set and offered up only five unforced errors.

His only minor concern were a couple of tumbles to the turf on the lush grass, but he remained unruffled.

Twice Grand Slam runner-up Anderson, who is battling back after knee problems, did not play a bad match but Djokovic was at his ruthless best as he won in an hour and 41 minutes.

"It was almost flawless today, I hope my coach agrees with that," the 34-year-old said on court.

Few would disagree.

