Hamilton fastest in final Styrian GP practice session

By Reuters - 26 June 2021 - 15:24
Lewis Hamilton on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 26, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was fastest for Mercedes in final practice for the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria on Saturday, with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen second.

Hamilton posted a best lap of 1:04.369 seconds around Spielberg's scenic Red Bull Ring, 0.204 quicker than Verstappen.

Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas, who will have a three place grid penalty imposed after qualifying following a pitlane spin on Friday, was third on the timesheets with Red Bull's Sergio Perez fourth.

Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly were fifth and sixth with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc seventh.

Verstappen, who leads Hamilton by 12 points after seven races, had been fastest in Friday practice and complained during Saturday's session that Hamilton was "always in my way" as the Mercedes was going slower in front of him.

Red Bull have won the last three races, with Verstappen and Hamilton level on three victories each and Perez winning in Azerbaijan.

