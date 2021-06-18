Luvo Manyonga banned for four years and ordered to pay R20,000

Troubled long-jump maestro Luvo Manyonga has been banned for four years for a doping violation that in the end he didn’t even try to contest.

Neither he nor his Port Elizabeth-based attorney, Brendan Weldrick, responded to various notices informing them of the hearing set for May 28, wrote the arbitrator, who made his ruling based on papers submitted.

His ruling was released on Friday.

Manyonga, the 2017 world champion and 2016 Olympic silver medallist who has struggled with drug addiction for the better part of 10 years, was accused of missing an out-of-competition drug test on November 26, 2019, and then two filing failures, on April 1, 2020 and October 1, 2020, where he failed to properly submit his whereabouts for upcoming months.

Manyonga’s sister claimed late last year that her brother had fallen off the wagon, a charge he denied, though he admitted he hadn’t trained for the whole of 2020.

The 30-year-old was given the maximum ban of four years because of his 18-month suspension for testing positive for crystal meth in 2012, and also for failing to offer any argument in mitigation of sentence.

He might have been able to shorten the ban to three-and-a-half years.

“The athlete has not in fact co-operated with this hearing process and has declined several opportunities to attend the hearing scheduled for [May 28],” wrote the London-based arbitrator, William Norris QC.