Louis Oosthuizen back in familiar spot at the US Open

Perennial major contender Louis Oosthuizen found himself back in familiar territory, tied for the lead with two holes left when first-round play was halted for the day by darkness at the US Open at Torrey Pines on Thursday.

A month after finishing equal second with Brooks Koepka behind Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship, Oosthuizen picked up here next to the Pacific where he left off in the Atlantic at Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Swinging as smoothly as ever, the South African gathered five birdies against just one bogey before calling it a night after 16 holes.

American Russell Henley earlier carded a four-under-par 67 to take the clubhouse lead. He can enjoy a leisurely breakfast on Friday while Oosthuizen returns at the crack of dawn.

“I just enjoy playing really tough golf courses,” said Oosthuizen when asked to explain his constant presence on major leaderboards.

“I think somehow I focus a little bit better when I play those courses, knowing that the margin for error is really small.

“Especially around this place, you’ve got to drive it well, you’ve got to start it in the fairway, and you’re going to have trouble if you’re missing fairways around this golf course.”