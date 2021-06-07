Sport

ASA boss pledges to help Manyonga

Athletics body says it will help long jumper overcome his drug problem

By Charles Baloyi - 07 June 2021 - 08:45
Luvo Manyonga. File photo.
Luvo Manyonga. File photo.
Image: Fredrik Sandberg /TT News Agency via REUTERS

Athletics SA (ASA) boss James Moloi will send a delegation to the Eastern Cape to track down disgraced long jump star Luvo Manyonga. 

The athletics integrity unit provisionally suspended Manyonga for a doping whereabouts failure on his birthday on January 8.

Manyonga’s former agent Lee-Roy Newton had told Sowetan that the former Diamond League champion was battling drug addiction. 

The 30-year-old is going through a rough patch and Moloi said the ASA board would not ignore his drug problem.

“We will put a small team together and summon it to the Eastern Cape to locate the athlete [Manyonga]. The delegation will meet him and discuss ways that we can help him. We will find out where he is. We know the potential of this young man. We will do this as soon as possible – that is part of the new board’s mandate. We must help him and I will make sure that it happens,” Moloi told Sowetan.

The new ASA board consists of five men and five women administrators. Moloi promised that the new board would get their hands dirty to serve athletes.

“We are talking to sponsors and it is promising. Soon we will call a press conference to reveal them and one of them will be a TV deal,” he said.

At the Olympics next month, Moloi said ASA’s target is to be in the top four. “If we can make the top four we will be happy. We want a stand-alone championship and to spread them all over the country. We also want to get the legends involved by taking them to short courses and workshops,” Moloi said.

New Athletes SA board scraps controversial qualifying criteria

The new Athletics South Africa (ASA) board on Thursday said it was scrapping the controversial qualifying standards used by the previous executive.
Sport
4 days ago

African champs switch nightmare for SA athletes

Stars recall frustrations from 2018 event in Asaba
Sport
5 days ago

Johnson jumps to Olympic qualification

The Athletics Gauteng North (AGN) hosted its first league meet at the weekend with big-name athletes doing exceptionally well at the occasion.
Sport
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...