Bring it on, says Caster Semenya’s legal team

Athlete Caster Semenya’s legal team says it is looking forward to Switzerland’s responses to questions put to it by the European Court of Human Rights.

Semenya is appealing the Swiss federal court’s decision to uphold the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling to allow World Athletics’ rules for athletes with differences of sexual development.

This week the human rights court published what Semenya’s team called a statement of “facts and a series of insightful questions to the parties”.

“Caster and her legal team look forward to receiving the government of Switzerland’s response and engaging with the questions posed by the court during this stage of the case,” her team said on Friday.

It is understood the Swiss government has until August to respond.

Semenya has refused to take testosterone-suppressing medication to run the 800m, which means she will lose her Olympic crown at the Tokyo Games.

Her matter, although receiving priority status, will not be decided in time, although it could be concluded before the world championships next year.