Four-time Olympian Mokoena comes out of retirement

Four-time Olympian Khotso Mokoena is the latest addition in the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board, but he is not ready to retire yet.

Mokoena, who was elected as Sascoc athletes' commission chairperson last month, says that he has an unfinished business in the sandpit.

The 36-year-old lanky, long jumper wants to bow out after the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, next year to focus on his administrative role on a full-time basis.

“I would like to bow out at a major championship and that is the Commonwealth Games. I have unfinished business and would like to retire in peace knowing that I took part in the Commonwealth Games. I will go to jump, take a shower and wear a suit afterwards," Mokoena told Sowetan.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games triple jump gold medallist said he is excited about his role at Sascoc and will listen and help the athletes reach their dreams.

“I am an athlete and know what athletes think and want. I am prepared to listen and help them with what they need to get to the top. It is an honour for me to serve them," explained Mokoena.

The 2008 Olympic Games long jump silver medalist said he is relying on three-time SA champion Ruswahl Samaai to surpass his Olympic achievements and win a gold medal in Japan.

Samaai, Cheswill Johnson and Zarck Visser will represent SA in the long jump event at the Olympics.

“I believe that we have a bright future in the long jump and I tip Samaai to go one step better than me. It will bring me a broad smile, knowing that I will be watching here in a different capacity and not jumping with him," added Mokoena.