Sport

Moloi to challenge for athletics presidency on May 8

ASA candidate vows to get athletics back on TV

By Charles Baloyi - 21 April 2021 - 08:41
Mr James Moloi, Athletics South Africa Road Running Commission Chairperson during the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Elite Athletes press conference at Cullinan Hotel on September 21, 2018 in Cape Town.
Mr James Moloi, Athletics South Africa Road Running Commission Chairperson during the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Elite Athletes press conference at Cullinan Hotel on September 21, 2018 in Cape Town.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)

Athletics SA (ASA) presidential candidate James Moloi says he has a grand plan to take the national federation to the next level. Moloi is challenging the incumbent ASA boss Aleck Skhosana for the presidency with elections taking place on May 8.

Yesterday, Moloi launched the seven-point manifesto that he would implement if he wins the race to become the ASA’s next boss.

His manifesto includes a proposal to resolve the broadcast rights, an issue which has seen fans starved of the action on the small screen. Since the return of track and field events, fans have to either stream the action online or watch delayed action.

“My priority is to address the broadcast issues. I want to make sure that all the athletics events are televised live on TV. We are tired of the delayed events and streaming events online. I will engage the SABC to give us a deal that will allow us to see these events live. It is not okay to watch things that you have already seen or heard about through social media late at night. We do not have a contract with SABC, but if I win, I will push for athletics to be live and not delayed,” Moloi told Sowetan.

He said if he gets TV on his side, the sponsors would come back, as they will have a mileage.

“I want to focus on development and create a coaching management initiative where they will be a coaching indaba and ways that we can use to unearth the Caster Semenya, Akani Simbine, and Wayde van Niekerk of tomorrow. We will engage the ASA provinces and have a sound plan for development. I also want to help the provinces have their own offices,” he said.

Some of his seven-point manifesto key points include: Prioritising the interests of the athletes, improving corporate governance within ASA, forging strong relations with the corporate world to attracting sponsors, and improve stakeholder relations with all ASA stakeholders.

Moloi poised to take on Skhosana in ASA battle

Four years ago, Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) president James Moloi declined the opportunity to challenge for the Athletics SA (ASA) presidency. ...
Sport
5 days ago

SA sprint queen Moloi sets Olympic goal

Moloi finally comes tops after close finishes
Sport
1 day ago

Top SA athletes near peak form for Olympics

Looking at the performances of SA’s top athletes at the recently concluded SA Senior Track and Field Championships, there are indications that ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X