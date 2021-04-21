ASA candidate vows to get athletics back on TV

Athletics SA (ASA) presidential candidate James Moloi says he has a grand plan to take the national federation to the next level. Moloi is challenging the incumbent ASA boss Aleck Skhosana for the presidency with elections taking place on May 8.

Yesterday, Moloi launched the seven-point manifesto that he would implement if he wins the race to become the ASA’s next boss.

His manifesto includes a proposal to resolve the broadcast rights, an issue which has seen fans starved of the action on the small screen. Since the return of track and field events, fans have to either stream the action online or watch delayed action.

“My priority is to address the broadcast issues. I want to make sure that all the athletics events are televised live on TV. We are tired of the delayed events and streaming events online. I will engage the SABC to give us a deal that will allow us to see these events live. It is not okay to watch things that you have already seen or heard about through social media late at night. We do not have a contract with SABC, but if I win, I will push for athletics to be live and not delayed,” Moloi told Sowetan.

He said if he gets TV on his side, the sponsors would come back, as they will have a mileage.

“I want to focus on development and create a coaching management initiative where they will be a coaching indaba and ways that we can use to unearth the Caster Semenya, Akani Simbine, and Wayde van Niekerk of tomorrow. We will engage the ASA provinces and have a sound plan for development. I also want to help the provinces have their own offices,” he said.

Some of his seven-point manifesto key points include: Prioritising the interests of the athletes, improving corporate governance within ASA, forging strong relations with the corporate world to attracting sponsors, and improve stakeholder relations with all ASA stakeholders.