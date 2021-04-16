Wind denies Simbine the SA 100m record

Akani Simbine clocked the fastest 100m by a South African at the SA championships in Pretoria on Thursday‚ but he was denied the national record by a gusting tail wind.

The holder of the 9.89sec SA mark blitzed down the Tuks stadium track in 9.82‚ only to hear that the 2.8 metre per second wind speed had denied him.

He had specifically targeted the lunch hour semifinal‚ in the heat of the day‚ because the final on Friday is later afternoon.

“I figured this would be perfect conditions‚ but the wind didn’t play along‚” a beaming Simbine said afterwards. “But I’m happy to dip so far under 9.9.”

Simbine clocked his record five years ago in the build-up to the Rio Olympics‚ where he finished fifth just three-hundredths of a second off the podium.

“I’m really hoping we can put it together this year [at the Tokyo Olympics]. It’s very important I do this.”

SA has not had an Olympic 100m medallist since London 1908.