Brother and sister win SA hammer throw titles

16 April 2021 - 18:20
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Tshepang Makhethe of Athletics Central North West in the mens hammer throw during Day 2 of the 2019 Sizwe Medical Fund & 3SixtyLife ASA Senior Track & Field and Combined Events Championships at the Germiston Athletics Stadium on April 26, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Brother and sister Alan and Marga Cumming won the men’s and women’s hammer throw titles at the SA championships in Pretoria on Friday.

Alan landed 72.78m to beat defending champion Tshepang Makhethe by just more than 1.5m‚ and Marga achieved a 64.30m that was 1cm short of her own national record.

Both are coached by Chris Harmse‚ the former SA star who won 22 consecutive national hammer throw titles from 1996 to 2018.

But this was the first national championships since 1993 at which Harmse didn’t compete.

That’s so long ago that back then sprint star Akani Simbine was still in foetal form.

“I’m just smiling‚” said Harmse. “I never thought coaching could be so rewarding. I wonder if a brother and sister have ever won national titles at the same championship before?”

