Tatjana Schoenmaker was unstoppable in the Newton Park Swimming Pool in Gqeberha on Friday night as she bettered the SA and African record to claim the gold in her speciality 200m breaststroke event at the SA Invitational Aquatics Championships on Friday evening.

Schoenmaker‚ who stormed to victory in the heats‚ bettered her time to dip under the Olympic qualification time for a second time‚ stopping the clock on 2:20.17‚ after a 2:22.26 earlier in the day.

The Gauteng swimmer was overcome with emotion after her record-breaking feat that saw her take more than a second off her own record time set in 2019.

“This morning I did go out quite fast and I couldn’t hold it‚ I was really trying but I was dead. So‚ I was just hoping to be kind of on the same time - just a bit more comfortable‚ not so rushed and nervous about it.