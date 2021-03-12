A weekend of wall-to-wall sport

Don’t make plans for the weekend. Stay in and cheer on your favourite teams and athletes for an entire weekend of sport.

All-access, all weekend

For the weekend of March 13 and 14, DStv customers on any package (Indian, French and Portuguese language packages not included) will be able to livestream all the DStv SuperSport channels. That means customers on EasyView, Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus will be able to watch every live sports channel on the DStv Premium bouquet, using the DStv App

What is the DStv app?

The DStv app is available to all DStv customers. It’s the online, on-the-go version of DStv - a way to watch DStv on just about any device! You'll see all the same channels you can on your decoder at home, but on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, computer, smart TV or Xbox. All you have to do is download and sign up on the app to start streaming

How to get ready for DStv app Open Weekend

Download the app for Android or iOS and make sure you’re signed up. If you haven’t registered before, open the app or go to the DStv website and follow the prompts. If you’re already signed up, check that you still remember your password and your logins work. If you’re planning on watching on your phone or tablet, and you haven’t updated your DStv app in a while, do it now by checking if there is an update in the Android or iOS app store

Stream movies, series, and sports on the DStv app

Sports fans, rejoice. All the SuperSport channels will be open for you to watch with the DStv app. Here are our picks of sport events to watch, live on March 13 and 14. Once the open weekend is over you will still be able to stream all the channels available on your package as well as being able to download or stream all your Catch Up titles– you have your whole DStv experience on the go and in the palm of your hand with the DStv App.

Soccer

English Premier League: Highlights include Manchester United vs West Ham, Leeds vs Chelsea, Fulham vs Manchester City and Leicester City vs Sheffield United.

La Liga: Watch Barcelona vs Huesca, Real Madrid vs Elche, Getafe vs Atletico Madrid and the Seville derby: Sevilla vs Real Betis.

Serie A: AC Milan vs Napoli, Cagliari vs Juventus, Torino vs Inter Milan.

PSL: Nedbank Cup quarter finals.

Rugby

Six Nations: Italy vs Wales, England vs France, Scotland vs Ireland.

Aotearoa Rugby Round 3, Rugby Australia Round 4 and Guinness Pro14.

Cricket

India vs England T20

Pakistan Super League T20

Windies vs Sri Lanka T20

More sport

Cycling: Paris-Nice

Golf: The Players Championship, European Tour, Sunshine Tour - Dainfern

UFC: Fight Night - Leon Edwards v Khamzat Chimaev

WWE: Smackdown Live

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Phoenix

Boxing: Golden Gloves - SA Super Middleweight Title fight

This article was paid for by DStv.