Plan afoot for return of road running events in Gauteng

Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) president James Moloi will engage race organisers to see how to assist them in ensuring that open road running events resume.

Speaking at the CGA annual general meeting at the Recreation Hall at the Germiston Stadium on Saturday, Moloi, who is also the chairperson of road running at Athletics SA (ASA), said he sympathised with frustrated clubs that are unable to organise meetings due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Track and field events are back but it remains a challenge to organise roadrunning events as they must not exceed 250 runners and it costs a lot of money to organise races for few runners.

The CGA has been vigorously agitating for return, within Covid-19 compliance rules, of athletic competitions. On February the region hosted the country's first track and field meet in 2021 at Boksburg Stadium. In January, CGA hosted a successful cross-country championship with more than 50 runners in Kagiso, Krugersdorp.

“The Covid-19 impact was also felt by our clubs that organise races, however, as the province, we encourage members to keep the sport relevant through participation in approved virtual races. CGA will be engaging with race organisers to see how to assist in ensuring that road running resumes participation,” said Moloi.