Tiger Woods' accident casts shadow over World Golf Championships event

Tiger Woods' car accident cast a shadow over the World Golf Championships (WGC) event in Bradenton, Florida, on Wednesday, as the players prepared for the tournament.

Fifteen-time major winner Woods was awake and responsive on Wednesday after a car crash the previous day in Los Angeles in which he suffered "multiple leg injuries," according to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery to stabilize compound fractures of his tibia and fibula.

The horrific accident stunned the world of professional sport, with some commentators speculating as to whether it could end the career of the greatest golfer of his generation.

Prominent sporting figures -- as well as former U.S. Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama -- sent their well-wishes.

"It's a terrible situation, you never want anything bad to happen to people," said world number one Dustin Johnson, who found out about the accident while playing on the back nine of the Concession Golf Club. "Obviously (I) hope for a speedy recovery."

Fourth-ranked Xander Schauffele told reporters he practised with a "sombre" group on the putting green on Tuesday, and was working to stay focused ahead of the first round on Thursday.